West Orange-Stark High School celebrates valedictorian and salutatorian Published 2:37 pm Tuesday, May 23, 2023

West Orange – Cove CISD official released valedictorian and salutatorian, celebrating two of the district’s brightest students.

The West Orange-Stark High School valedictorian is Alicia Lynn Odom.

The daughter of Maritzza Odom and Timmy V. Odom Jr., Odom has competed and earned medals in UIL Academics, been a part of and held the positions of treasurer, vice president and president in Student Council and participated in UIL One Act Play, where she also received awards for her performances all throughout her four years of high school.

She is a member of the National Honor Society, attended RYLA and volunteered more than 100 hours during her high school years.

Odom simultaneously graduated with her associates through the ECHS program, and after graduation, she will attend the University of Texas at Austin, where she plans to pursue a career in the arts and education.

The West Orange-Stark High School salutatorian is Kelsy Chyanne Miles.

The daughter of Scott, Katrina Bailey and Rose Butler, Miles is a member of the National Honor Society and has been since her sophomore year.

Every year of her time in high school, Miles has taken part in UIL One Act Plays. Additionally, she has been a member of the Student Council since her junior year, serving as vice president during her senior year.

Shewill attend Lamar University after she graduates, where she currently intends to major in pre-nursing.