Sheriff’s Office investigating; Orangefield homeowner shoots “possible trespasser” Published 1:20 pm Tuesday, May 23, 2023

ORANGEFIELD — At approximately 8:06 a.m. Tuesday, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call in reference to someone shot in the 5000 block of FM 408 in Orangefield.

Authorities said a disturbance began when a homeowner confronted someone possibly trespassing on the property.

“The confrontation resulted in the possible trespasser being shot by the homeowner,” a release by the Sheriff’s Office said. “The gunshot victim was transported by medical helicopter to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Beaumont for treatment.”

Deputies took the homeowner into custody on an unrelated charge.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division is still investigating the shooting.