New floating dock and pier structure add to Simmons Drive Public Boat Ramp Published 9:20 am Tuesday, May 23, 2023

The Sabine River Authority of Texas recently completed construction and installation of a 100-feet floating dock and pier structure to compliment the City of Orange’s pavilion at the Simmons Drive Public Boat Ramp.

The improvements are part of the Authority’s initiative promoting recreational access to the Sabine River.

Executive Vice President and General Manager David Montagne said the city’s investments in facilities at the Simmons Drive boat ramp to attract more events on the Sabine River aligns with Sabine River Authority’s efforts to promote recreation throughout the basin.

This project was made possible by funding through a Special Community Assistance Grant that is part of the Authority’s community assistance program approved by its board of directors to promote the quality and quantity of services essential for the development of a viable community.

The Sabine River Authority was created by the Legislature in 1949 as an official agency of the State of Texas and covers all or part of 21 counties in East Texas.

The Authority serves as a conservation and reclamation district with responsibilities to control, store, preserve and distribute the waters of the Sabine River and its tributary streams for useful purposes.

For more information about SRA’s Community Assistance Program, contact Zach Johnson at 409-746-2192 or cap@sratx.org.