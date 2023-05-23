Louisiana man charged with Vidor armed carjacking Published 6:30 pm Tuesday, May 23, 2023

BEAUMONT — A New Orleans man has been named in a federal indictment charging him with carjacking and firearms violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Damien M. Diggs Tuesday.

Aubrey Young, 36, is charged with carjacking, possession of a firearm by a felon, and using a firearm during a crime of violence. A federal grand jury returned the indictment May 3.

Young appeared before U.S. District Judge Marcia A. Crone Tuesday on those charges. He is scheduled to appear for a detention hearing Thursday.

According to the indictment, on Oct. 26, law enforcement officers responded to a call regarding a stolen car, taken at gunpoint.

The gunman allegedly approached two individuals in Vidor, pulled a gun from his backpack and demanded the keys to their vehicle.

The vehicle was spotted near Anahuac and a high-speed chase ensued involving officers from the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Police said Young, the sole occupant of the vehicle, was arrested and a firearm was located in the vehicle.

Further investigation revealed Young is a convicted felon and prohibited by a federal law from owning or possessing firearms or ammunition.

If convicted, Young faces up to 22 years in federal prison.

This case is being investigated by the Vidor Police Department, Chambers County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Rachel Grove.