Kevin Dewayne McDonald Sr. Published 2:41 pm Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Kevin Dewayne McDonald Sr. was born on June 18, 1968 to Jeanette McDonald Gayles and Ernest Harris.

He graduated from West Orange- Stark High School in 1987.

He was married to India McDonald and had six beautiful children.

He retired from HydroChem in 2018 where he was a supervisor for over 20 years.

He was a faithful member of Sixth Street Community Church where he served as a Deacon.

Kevin was called to glory on Monday, May 15, 2023. God decided to bring Kevin home to abide with him.

We know that he surrendered and accepted the Lord as his personal savior. He is now resting with no more pain.

His life impacted many people, and he had a heart of gold. He would do anything to help his family and friends, and had a smile that lit up any room he stepped into.

He left behind a legacy of a lifetime that will forever cherish his memory.

His service will be held on Saturday, May 27, 2023 at Starlight Church of God in Christ 2800 Bob Hall Road, Orange, Texas 77630. The viewing is at 10:00am and the service will begin at 11:00am.