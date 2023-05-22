SEE THE NAMES — Motiva awards 2 Excellence in Education scholarship to Orange County high schoolers Published 3:06 pm Monday, May 22, 2023

Motiva Enterprises awarded scholarship funds totaling $205,000 to 42 high school graduates from Southeast Texas. Included in that total were two from Orange County high schools.

Kennadie Leonard and Dallas Powers, each of Bridge City High School, received the honors.

Recipients of the Motiva Excellence in Education Scholarship receive funds to aid in their pursuit of a science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) or business-related undergraduate, associates or vocational degree.

“Motiva is proud to invest in the next generation of innovators and leaders,” Motiva President and CEO Jeff Rinker said. “We are committed to workforce development and empowering students to make lasting positive impacts in their communities.”

Motiva honored the students and their guardians at a private scholarship banquet May 18 at the Carl Parker Multipurpose Center in Port Arthur.

To date, Motiva has awarded more than $3 million in higher education funds through its scholarship program.

To be eligible for the program, students must be accepted to a four-year or two-year degree program at an accredited college or university.

Scholarship recipients are selected based on academic achievements, extracurricular activities, community service and teacher recommendations.

To view the full list of Motiva’s 2022-23 Excellence in Education scholarship recipients, visit Motiva.com.