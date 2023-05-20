KATHIE’S KORNER — Move into Summer 2023 with a plan Published 12:02 am Saturday, May 20, 2023

As I look around, traveling to and fro, I enjoy all the babies being born in this beautiful Spring Season.

There are new pets, cattle in fields of green, flowers and new plants blooming their little heads off, but my personal favorite are the human babies, so precious and delicate to the touch. Hopefully they have loving, attentive moms and families to discipline them and teach them positive life skills to begin the journey in life with God.

Our church seems to be flourishing in new babies, praise God!

My new great-grandson is J.D. It is such a joy to watch him grow, as he starts to walk, new teeth and even play catch with me across their dining room table with coasters and place mats.

He says “gamma” with a sweet giggle, shaking his little head, “yes, yes, yes.” His big brother and sisters are also so enjoyable and full of life and energy to spare.

They also have a garden. I’m sure they all have a part in “weeding” and, of course, harvesting at different times. Get your kids of all ages involved.

Moms and some dads are thinking and planning summer with their children. There could be a lot of wasted time for them. But a lot of activity could be even loosely scheduled for their health and welfare.

Some families have vacations planned that everyone can enjoy twice: The first time is when you are actually on the vacation, the second time is when you enjoy the pictures and memories after.

I have a friend who had four young ones home all summer and realized how active they all were in school. She outlined a schedule (could be adjusted) for the day: prayers, playing outside, swim in a pool, inside for lunch, then reading, resting, board games and I’m sure you can think of more.

A tentative plan makes for a pleasant time for all.

So, as we approach Summer, begin to think how you and your family can enjoy more of it. The weather, of course, depending on where you live, could be a factor in outdoor activity.

Practicing and studying music instruments or singing are always a must if your “little student” wants to excel. My wonderful granddaughter, Bevin, says it’s easier when they’re home from school, and she has four. They are brilliant, busy children, fun and comfortable at home.

Don’t forget Vacation Bible School in churches all over Texas or wherever you live. Our church always has a full, exciting time with God and all are welcome!

Golden Triangle Church on the Rock is where U.S. 69 and Twin City meet.

Happy Summer, one and all!

Kathie Deasy writes about religion for Orange Newsmedia. She can be reached at kathiedeasy@hotmail.com.