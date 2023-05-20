ADOPT A PET — 13-week-old Brodi is looking for his forever home Published 12:34 am Saturday, May 20, 2023

Meet Mr. Brodi-Man.

He’s a 13-week-old lovable pittie-mix. He has had three sets of vaccines and will be neutered when he’s old enough.

Brodi is looking for his forever home. He’s hoping to snuggle with you on rainy days, and play with you on days filled with sunshine.

He just wants to be near his person. Won’t you please consider giving Brodi-Man a chance?

For more information, call Traci James at 409-998-2614.