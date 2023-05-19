West Orange-Stark celebrates $1,273,823 in scholarships for graduating seniors Published 11:04 am Friday, May 19, 2023

West Orange-Stark High School celebrated graduating seniors during senior scholarship night Thursday.

Students were awarded more than $1,273,823 in scholarships from local foundations and businesses.

School leaders said the “exceptional” community support and recognition highlights talented individuals and their outstanding accomplishments and potential.

“Our students have worked tirelessly to excel academically and positively impact our community,” Superintendent Dr. Rickie Harris said.

“The overwhelming support from local foundations and businesses is a testament to their hard work and dedication. We are grateful to these organizations for their investment in the future of our students.”

The scholarships awarded cover a wide range of fields, including STEM, humanities, arts, athletics and community service.

School leaders said each scholarship represents an opportunity for students to continue their educational journey and contribute to their chosen fields.