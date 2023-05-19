TxDOT outlines Interstate 10 lane closures in Orange County

Published 10:35 am Friday, May 19, 2023

By Staff Reports

There will be lane closures on Interstate 10 in Orange County this weekend, starting Friday night.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, the outside lane of I-10 eastbound from Adams Bayou to SH 87 will be closed Friday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Saturday.

Crews will move a concrete barrier.

In Beaumont, the inside lanes of I-10 east and westbound near Pine Street will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 p.m. Saturday to median barrier work.

