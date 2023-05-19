TxDOT outlines Interstate 10 lane closures in Orange County Published 10:35 am Friday, May 19, 2023

There will be lane closures on Interstate 10 in Orange County this weekend, starting Friday night.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, the outside lane of I-10 eastbound from Adams Bayou to SH 87 will be closed Friday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Saturday.

Crews will move a concrete barrier.

In Beaumont, the inside lanes of I-10 east and westbound near Pine Street will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 p.m. Saturday to median barrier work.