Orange’s L. Lee Mitchell releases first book, “CIAO, BUTTERCUP” Published 3:55 pm Friday, May 19, 2023

L. Lee Mitchell of Orange has released CIAO, BUTTERCUP, a murder mystery that will keep readers on the edge of their seats.

It was published by R.A.G. Publishing in Beaumont and released this spring.

“The book,” Mitchell explains, “is a dream come true for me. I am excited to finally have my book available for others to read. Getting the book to this point has been a long-time journey. But, with the encouragement from my friends and family, I never gave up on this dream and now, it is a reality.”

In this story, the only plan that police detective Phil Sweeny had at the end of his shift, was retiring; retiring to a life of peace and serenity.

That is, until the case involving an elusive serial killer crossed his desk. He became obsessed as each clue brought him closer to the killer, until he, the hunter, became the hunted.

According to Mitchell, this thriller will keep you turning the pages, and the ending will leave you surprised and hungry for more.

Mitchell is originally from a small town in North Central Texas. He earned two degrees from North Texas State University and master’s in history from Baylor University.

The book is available on Amazon.com (Search BOOKS: L. Lee Mitchell, Ciao Buttercup).

For more information, email l.leemitchell33@gmail.com.