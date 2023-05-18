PHOTOS — Just Us Too Salon celebrates new Orange location

Published 6:54 pm Thursday, May 18, 2023

By Staff Reports

Just Us Too Salon team members and the Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated a ribbon cutting Thursday at the new Orange location, 314 Henrietta St. (Clark Marshall/The Leader)

Just Us Too Salon celebrated its second location with a ribbon cutting Thursday afternoon in Orange with some help from the Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce.

Lauren Houchin, owner Melody Rider and stylist Serina Touchet are seen at Just Us Too Salon in Orange. (Clark Marshall/The Leader)

They now have two locations, one in Vidor at 2020 N. Main St., and the other in Orange at 314 Henrietta St.

Melody Rider has been in the business for more than 35 years utilizing the “Summit Salon” model that is performance-based to teach future service providers how to provide an exceptional guest experience and enhance their earning potential.

Patrons can take advantage of promotions every two months.

For more information, visit justussalon.net or call 409-790-0699.

Long time stylist Serina Touchet, right, works with patron Kayla Jordan. (Clark Marshall/The Leader)

 

 

 

