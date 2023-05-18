PHOTOS — Just Us Too Salon celebrates new Orange location Published 6:54 pm Thursday, May 18, 2023

Just Us Too Salon celebrated its second location with a ribbon cutting Thursday afternoon in Orange with some help from the Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce.

They now have two locations, one in Vidor at 2020 N. Main St., and the other in Orange at 314 Henrietta St.

Melody Rider has been in the business for more than 35 years utilizing the “Summit Salon” model that is performance-based to teach future service providers how to provide an exceptional guest experience and enhance their earning potential.

Patrons can take advantage of promotions every two months.

For more information, visit justussalon.net or call 409-790-0699.