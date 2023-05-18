PHOTO — 13TEN Business Solutions celebrated in Orange

Published 12:02 am Thursday, May 18, 2023

By Staff Reports

The Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting event this week at the chamber office on Green Avenue celebrating 13TEN Business Solutions and owner Charles T. Knabusch Jr.

13TEN Business Solutions owner Charles T. Knabusch Jr. stands outside the chamber office. His business, located at 1310 Roberts St. in Vidor, provides management help, strategy, performance and operations assistance. For more information, call 409-730-6258 or email 1310@earthlink.net. (Clark Marshall/The Leader)

 

 

More News

8th Annual All-Star Classic events schedule released

Free Sip and Stroll events May 25, June 15 detailed

Arrest made following Oct. 25 crash that killed Orange County motorist

Little Cypress-Mauriceville head cheerleader ready for University of Oklahoma impact

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar