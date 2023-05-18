PHOTO — 13TEN Business Solutions celebrated in Orange
Published 12:02 am Thursday, May 18, 2023
The Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting event this week at the chamber office on Green Avenue celebrating 13TEN Business Solutions and owner Charles T. Knabusch Jr.
13TEN Business Solutions owner Charles T. Knabusch Jr. stands outside the chamber office. His business, located at 1310 Roberts St. in Vidor, provides management help, strategy, performance and operations assistance. For more information, call 409-730-6258 or email 1310@earthlink.net. (Clark Marshall/The Leader)