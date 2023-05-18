Half-dozen Orange County golfers are finalists for Babe Zaharias junior awards
Published 12:28 pm Thursday, May 18, 2023
BEAUMONT — 5 Under Golf Center announced the finalists for the 2023 Babe Zaharias High School Junior Golf Awards.
The prestigious annual awards banquet recognizes the area’s top high school golfers, team leaders, underclassmen and high school golf coaches for the 2022-23 school and competition year.
The banquet is officially set for May 31 at 5 Under Golf Center in Beaumont.
The nominees are as follows:
Girls Player of the Year
Annabel Cardenas – Kelly HS
Hallie Westfall – Hardin-Jefferson
Trinity Smith – East Chambers
Girls Character Award
Ashley Hale – Bridge City
Saylor Moreaux – Bridge City
Annabel Cardenas – Kelly HS
Girls Underclassmen Player of the Year
Tatumn Bean – Port Neches-Groves
Peyton Hidalgo – Hardin-Jefferson
Peyton Caywood – Nederland
Kamryn Picard – Hardin-Jefferson
Girls Underclassmen Character Award
Peyton Hidalgo – Hardin Jefferson
Chloe Olson – West Brook
Ava Borne – Port Neches-Groves
Boys Player of the Year
Lincoln Parks – Orangefield
Vincent Mazzola – Kelly HS
Xander Parks – Orangefield
Boys Character Award
Xander Parks – Orangefield
Preston Deserrano – Nederland
Braden Tappe – Vidor
Boys Underclassmen Player of the Year
Julian Mathews – Kelly HS
Drake Andrepont – Hardin-Jefferson
Boys Underclassmen Character Award
Drake Andrepont – Hardin Jefferson
Connor Tentrup – Port Neches-Groves
This year’s keynote speaker is Brian White of the Houston Astros Golf Foundation Director of Sales and former Head Coach of Lamar University Golf.
White’s successful coaching career at Lamar includes two Top 10 finishes in the NCAA Championship.
Additionally, the Monsignor Kelly High School alum played professional golf for several years and has been teaching on the PGA Tour since 2014.
Austin Williams, Babe Zaharias Foundation Board Member and Director of South Texas PGA Jr. Golf–Beaumont Metro, said the event is a superb way to end the year.
“The Babe Zaharias High School Junior Golf Awards is part of the Babe Zaharias Foundation legacy. It’s the foundation’s mission to develop young men and women on and off the course and impress upon them the importance of hard work, integrity and respect for their fellow competitors and the game of golf,” Williams said.
“One way this is achieved is through the Babe Zaharias High School Junior Golf Award. Recipients of the award are historically high school junior golfers who have overcome adversity on and off the course, impacted the game in a positive way, displayed integrity and sportsmanship in all aspects of life, embody the spirit of the game with success on the course and off it.”
The 13th Annual Babe Zaharias High School Jr. Golf Awards are sponsored by Trecora, South Hampton Resources, and the Astros Golf Foundation.
5 Under Golf Center will host the banquet May 31, beginning at 6 p.m. with an introduction of honorees and nominees at dinner followed by the keynote speaker and the presentation of awards.
Seating for the banquet is limited. Reservations to attend are required.
Contact 5 Under Golf at 409-232-0205, www.5undergolf.com or austin@fiveundergolf.com.