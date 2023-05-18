Half-dozen Orange County golfers are finalists for Babe Zaharias junior awards Published 12:28 pm Thursday, May 18, 2023

BEAUMONT — 5 Under Golf Center announced the finalists for the 2023 Babe Zaharias High School Junior Golf Awards.

The prestigious annual awards banquet recognizes the area’s top high school golfers, team leaders, underclassmen and high school golf coaches for the 2022-23 school and competition year.

The banquet is officially set for May 31 at 5 Under Golf Center in Beaumont.

The nominees are as follows:

Girls Player of the Year

Annabel Cardenas – Kelly HS

Hallie Westfall – Hardin-Jefferson

Trinity Smith – East Chambers

Girls Character Award

Ashley Hale – Bridge City

Saylor Moreaux – Bridge City

Annabel Cardenas – Kelly HS

Girls Underclassmen Player of the Year

Tatumn Bean – Port Neches-Groves

Peyton Hidalgo – Hardin-Jefferson

Peyton Caywood – Nederland

Kamryn Picard – Hardin-Jefferson

Girls Underclassmen Character Award

Peyton Hidalgo – Hardin Jefferson

Chloe Olson – West Brook

Ava Borne – Port Neches-Groves

Boys Player of the Year

Lincoln Parks – Orangefield

Vincent Mazzola – Kelly HS

Xander Parks – Orangefield

Boys Character Award

Xander Parks – Orangefield

Preston Deserrano – Nederland

Braden Tappe – Vidor

Boys Underclassmen Player of the Year

Julian Mathews – Kelly HS

Drake Andrepont – Hardin-Jefferson

Boys Underclassmen Character Award

Drake Andrepont – Hardin Jefferson

Connor Tentrup – Port Neches-Groves

This year’s keynote speaker is Brian White of the Houston Astros Golf Foundation Director of Sales and former Head Coach of Lamar University Golf.

White’s successful coaching career at Lamar includes two Top 10 finishes in the NCAA Championship.

Additionally, the Monsignor Kelly High School alum played professional golf for several years and has been teaching on the PGA Tour since 2014.

Austin Williams, Babe Zaharias Foundation Board Member and Director of South Texas PGA Jr. Golf–Beaumont Metro, said the event is a superb way to end the year.

“The Babe Zaharias High School Junior Golf Awards is part of the Babe Zaharias Foundation legacy. It’s the foundation’s mission to develop young men and women on and off the course and impress upon them the importance of hard work, integrity and respect for their fellow competitors and the game of golf,” Williams said.

“One way this is achieved is through the Babe Zaharias High School Junior Golf Award. Recipients of the award are historically high school junior golfers who have overcome adversity on and off the course, impacted the game in a positive way, displayed integrity and sportsmanship in all aspects of life, embody the spirit of the game with success on the course and off it.”

The 13th Annual Babe Zaharias High School Jr. Golf Awards are sponsored by Trecora, South Hampton Resources, and the Astros Golf Foundation.

5 Under Golf Center will host the banquet May 31, beginning at 6 p.m. with an introduction of honorees and nominees at dinner followed by the keynote speaker and the presentation of awards.

Seating for the banquet is limited. Reservations to attend are required.

Contact 5 Under Golf at 409-232-0205, www.5undergolf.com or austin@fiveundergolf.com.