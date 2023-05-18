Free Sip and Stroll events May 25, June 15 detailed Published 12:04 am Thursday, May 18, 2023

Shangri La Botanical Gardens and Nature Center invites the public to experience the gardens after-hours during Sip and Stroll events May 25 and June 15 from 5-8 p.m. This event is a collaboration with Free State Cellars.

All Sip and Stroll events are free of charge.

Discover all the gardens have to offer during this unique, after-hours experience.

Visitors may pre-order picnic boxes and bottles of wine from Free State Cellars prior to the event.

A limited supply of picnic boxes will be available for purchase on site. Visitors may also purchase drinks by the glass and non-alcoholic selections from Gin Atomic Traveling Cocktails camper.

This evening event takes place during golden hour at Shangri La Gardens, which provides an excellent opportunity to capture all Mother Nature has to offer.

“We held our first Sip and Stroll on May 11, and we are eager to have the public join us again for the two remaining dates in this summer series. Overall, this was a great evening for visitors to socialize and explore our Gardens. Visitors can enjoy the sounds of nature and music on these special dates,” said Angie Mason, executive director of Shangri La Botanical Gardens and Nature Center.

“Thanks to Free State Cellars, visitors can also enjoy delectable treats as a part of these special evenings.”

Visitors are welcome to bring a blanket to sit on while they enjoy local artisanal wines, craft sangrias and delicious charcuterie.

The last entry is at 7:30 p.m.

Shangri La is a 250 plus acre outdoor oasis in Orange, Texas, located along the waterways of Adams Bayou that combines botanical gardens and an education nature center in a unique way. Visitors are encouraged to stroll along garden paths surrounded by fragrant flowers, bird watch and take in the beauty of the grounds.

Located at 2111 West Park Avenue in Orange, Shangri La Botanical Gardens and Nature Center is open to the public Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. (last entry at 4:30 p.m.).

Entrance to Shangri La Gardens is free of charge.

For more information call 409-670-9113 or visit shangrilagardens.org.