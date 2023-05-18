8th Annual All-Star Classic events schedule released Published 12:06 am Thursday, May 18, 2023

The Southeast Texas Coaches Association announced the schedule of events and the participants for the 2023 CHRISTUS All-Star Classic, which will take place June 13 through June 16.

This is the 11th year of the All-Star Classic and the 8th year CHRISTUS Southeast Texas and Beaumont Bone and Joint Sports Medicine has served as the title sponsor.

The week will include football, baseball, softball, basketball, volleyball and soccer.

On Wednesday, representatives and participants from each school gathered at the CHRISTUS Health and Wellness Center in Beaumont for an unveiling of the 2023 schedule.

“This is a very special week every year, because it’s more than just a sporting event,” said Grover Smith, SETCA President.

“It’s a week where we bring kids together from all levels to play together. Whether you come from a large school, a small school or a private school, it doesn’t matter. This is a way to showcase every school and their talent in the greater Southeast Texas area.”

Bill Klamfoth, Director of CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Orthopedic Specialty Center and Beaumont Bone and Joint Institute, said he is proud to be part of an event that gives many of these athletes one more time to play together and perform for families and friends in their communities.

“We admire the hard work all of these athletes and their coaches put into this each year,” Klamfoth said.

SETCA released the following schedule of events:

6/13 Boys & Girls Soccer @ Hardin-Jefferson

6/14 Baseball & Softball @ Barbers Hill

6/15 Volleyball, Girl’s Basketball, Boy’s Basketball @ Lumberton

6/16 Football @ TBD