Rock The River family fun planned Saturday in Orange Published 12:18 am Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Rock The River is almost here.

The 2023 summer kickoff is planned all day Saturday in Orange, with fun taking place from noon to 8 p.m. at Riverside Pavilion.

Explore Orange is excited about the family fun and great selection of live music.

Plus, there is free admission to the day’s events.

Live bands begin at 12:30 p.m. and end at 8 p.m.

The band line-up is as follows:

12:30 – 1:30 p.m. – Running on Credit

2 – 3 p.m. – SideCar

3:30 – 4:30 p.m. – JT Reserve

5 – 6 p.m. – Logan Soileau

6:30 – 8 p.m. – Joey Ward Band

Concessions and a kid zone will be on site for all to enjoy.

“Touch a Truck” with the Orange Police Department and Orange Fire Department will be onsite from noon to 3 p.m. for all our pint size, future first responders to see.

Please note no dogs and no pets are allowed at the City of Orange Boat Ramp or Riverside Pavilion. Coolers are welcome.

Food vendors will be on site.

For additional information, contact the Orange Convention and Visitors Bureau at 409-883-1011 or orangetexas.gov.