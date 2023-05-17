Little Cypress-Mauriceville head cheerleader ready for University of Oklahoma impact Published 1:54 pm Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School announced that Paige Brown has been selected to the 2023-24 University of Oklahoma CoEd cheer squad.

Brown’s hard work and dedication as LCM head cheerleader paid off, school officials announced, adding in a release “we are so proud of her for this accomplishment.”

Brown has brought energy and spirit to the LCM community during her time as a cheerleader, the school said.

“She has always been a leader on and off the field, inspiring her fellow cheerleaders and supporting our school’s sports teams,” a school release said. “We have no doubt that she will continue to excel at the University of Oklahoma and bring the same level of passion and enthusiasm to the Sooners.”

The selection process for the University of Oklahoma CoEd cheer squad is competitive, and Brown’s selection is a testament to her skills and talent.

“We are confident that she will make a positive impact on the team and represent LCM High School with pride,” the school said.

“We want to congratulate Paige on this outstanding achievement and wish her all the best as she embarks on this new chapter in her life. We know that she will continue to make us proud and shine as a member of the University of Oklahoma CoEd cheer squad.”