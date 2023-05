Celebrating 60th Wedding Anniversary Published 12:08 am Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Betty Vincent married Derald LeBlanc on June 8, 1963, at The Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Morse, Louisiana.

Mr. and Mrs. LeBlanc had six children: David, Darren, Dwayne, Dana, Dena and Donna.

The LeBlancs have seven grandchildren (all boys): Gregory Gravett, Micah Meranda, Troy and Trace LeBlanc, Coy and Clay Darby.

The LeBlancs also have a great grandchild: McCartney Gravett.