PHOTOS — Orange County turns out for Senior Citizen Rally Day

Published 12:32 pm Tuesday, May 16, 2023

By Staff Reports

A large crowd of enthusiastic Orange County attendees enjoyed a day of Texas-style fun, food and entertainment courtesy of Texas A&M AgriLife Extension and Committee on Aging.

The 54th Annual Senior Citizen Rally Day dubbed “Deep in the Heart of Texas” took place May 9 at Orange County Convention & Expo Center.

More than 40 health and wellness vendors were on hand providing important information to local residents and plenty of door prizes.

For additional questions, call the AgriLife office at 409-882-7010.

