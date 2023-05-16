PHOTOS — Orange County turns out for Senior Citizen Rally Day
Published 12:32 pm Tuesday, May 16, 2023
Cheri Courts and Peggy Brewer (Randy Strong/Special to The Leader)
Gerri Bagesse, Denise Strother and Erica Pinney (Randy Strong/Special to The Leader)
Grace and V.L. Grimes join in the fun with James and Shari Barnwell. (Randy Strong/Special to The Leader)
The first bingo winner was Susan Touchstone. (Randy Strong/Special to The Leader)
Musical talents Huey Buxton and Britt Godwin play for the crowd. (Randy Strong/Special to The Leader)
A large crowd gets ready for a fun meal with new friends. (Randy Strong/Special to The Leader)
Darlene Warren, Randall Morris, Stump Weatherford and Skippy Deville (Randy Strong/Special to The Leader)
A large crowd of enthusiastic Orange County attendees enjoyed a day of Texas-style fun, food and entertainment courtesy of Texas A&M AgriLife Extension and Committee on Aging.
The 54th Annual Senior Citizen Rally Day dubbed “Deep in the Heart of Texas” took place May 9 at Orange County Convention & Expo Center.
More than 40 health and wellness vendors were on hand providing important information to local residents and plenty of door prizes.
For additional questions, call the AgriLife office at 409-882-7010.