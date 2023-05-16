PHOTOS — Orange County turns out for Senior Citizen Rally Day Published 12:32 pm Tuesday, May 16, 2023

A large crowd of enthusiastic Orange County attendees enjoyed a day of Texas-style fun, food and entertainment courtesy of Texas A&M AgriLife Extension and Committee on Aging.

The 54th Annual Senior Citizen Rally Day dubbed “Deep in the Heart of Texas” took place May 9 at Orange County Convention & Expo Center.

More than 40 health and wellness vendors were on hand providing important information to local residents and plenty of door prizes.

For additional questions, call the AgriLife office at 409-882-7010.