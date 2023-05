PHOTO FEATURE — Orangefield High celebrates newest National Honor Society students Published 9:59 am Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Earlier this month, Orangefield High School held its 2023 Spring National Honor Society Induction Ceremony to celebrate 22 outstanding students.

The newly inducted members are: Santiago Baca, Jayde Baggett, Gracie Bickham, Natalie Black, Hannah Block, Major Copeland, Katelynn Copeland, Matthew Goleman, Mason Houghton, Izabella Lee, Colt Longron, Embrie Manshack, Makenna Meads, Owen Meyer, Kyle Michael, Addisyn Moore, Jieying Ou, Sterling Richard, Abby Slaughter, Brycen Tait, Adam Tsan and Jacob Worthy.