Ed Peveto Memorial Crawfish Boil promises plenty of fun for a great cause Published 9:18 am Tuesday, May 16, 2023

ORANGEFIELD — It is again time for the Ed Peveto Memorial Crawfish Boil and Fundraiser.

Now in its 31st year, the benefit raises money to assist Orangefield student-athletes in their post-secondary educational endeavors.

The fun begins at 1 p.m. May 27 at the Jewell Cormier Community Center on Highway 1442 in Orangefield.

The scholarship fundraiser is named in memory of Ed Peveto, a longtime athletic director and head football/track coach for the Orangefield Bobcats.

Two scholarships are awarded annually to a female and male OHS student athlete.

Those recipients are chosen based on academics, character, attitude, integrity, hard work and effort.

In 2022, the event generated $41,800.

The goal has always been to have a full scholarship endowed in Coach Peveto’s name, who left an indelible mark on the Orangefield community and the student athletes he mentored, organizers said.

Donations will be accepted for the scholarship fund.

Other avenues to offer monetary funds will be through a Cajun and live auction.

Crawfish, corn, potatoes and sausage are served prior to and during the auctions.

The public is invited to join the fun and help raise money for a worthy cause.

For more information contact Keith Little at 409-735-9318 or Paul Peveto at 409-781-7740.