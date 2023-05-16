Arrest made; Police suspect 1-year-old suffers cardiac arrest after drug exposure Published 10:16 pm Tuesday, May 16, 2023

PORT ARTHUR — Port Arthur Police believe a 1-year-old baby suffered a cardiac arrest this week following exposure to possible controlled substances.

Ava Chambers, 30, was arrested and charged with injury to a child as a result of the incident.

Police said an emergency call was received Sunday regarding a 1-year old at Exceptional Emergency Center in Port Arthur.

The baby was suspected of having been exposed to what is believed to be an illegal substance. The baby was found holding a small, clear bag and having a white substance around the nose, which resulted in cardiac arrest.

The baby was taken to The Medical Center of Southeast Texas.