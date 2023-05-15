Solve a mystery with Sherlock Holmes at reading festival next month in Orange Published 10:51 am Monday, May 15, 2023

Mystery fans should get extra excited about the Summer Reading Festival this year.

British writer Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s famous sleuth, Sherlock Holmes, is the theme of The W.H. Stark House’s Fourth Annual Summer Reading Festival June 10 from 10 a.m. to noon.

The event is free of charge and open to children ages 0-18 and their grown-ups, but advance registration is required.

Register at whstarkhouse.org by May 26.

“Each year we choose a book from Miriam Lutcher Stark’s extensive library to be the theme of the festival,” said The W.H. Stark House Programming and Site Manager Tabitha Henderson.

“It’s going to be a wonderful celebration of reading and fun for the whole family.”

A highlight of the event is that each registered child will be given an age-appropriate version of a Sherlock Holmes book.

At the event, guests will meet characters from Sherlock Holmes’ adventures, visit activity stations, solve a mystery and receive their book.

The W.H. Stark House is located at 610 Main Avenue in Orange.

For more information visit whstarkhouse.org or call 409-883-3513, ext. 2031.