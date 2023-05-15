PHOTOS — Vidor ISD providing positive “spotlight on our city” Published 7:57 pm Monday, May 15, 2023

1 of 5

VIDOR — After years of operating out of multiple buildings due to repetitive flood damage, the Vidor Independent School District leaders celebrated a new beginning Monday with a ribbon cutting at their new administration building.

Located at 1255 North Main St., the two-story, nearly-6,000-square-feet facility was formerly home to a Capital One bank.

It had been abandoned for nearly three years, said VISD Superintendent Dr. Jay Kilgo.

“We saw this building, made an offer and there it was,” Kilgo said.

Catastrophic flooding from Hurricane Harvey and Tropical Storm Imelda left VISD operating out of two separate administration buildings for years.

That officially came to an end Monday with the ribbon cutting.

“It’s been a long time coming,” said Vidor Chamber of Commerce President Heather Teems. “We just wanted to be out here and recognize the new building. It’s beautiful inside. They brought some elements from the old building inside. It’s fantastic.”

The building, which was built near 1980, has a boardroom with seating for 70 people. In it is a sign from the original administration building that was refurbished by the maintenance department, as well as a Big Buck presented by the senior class of 1965.

Kilgo said it took approximately two years to get the building ready. It was gutted before the addition of offices and the boardroom.

“I hope this represents our community well,” he said following the ribbon cutting. “I’m very proud to work here, proud of our school district, proud of our city and our chamber; and it’s just an honor to be here tonight. So thank you all for being a part of this. It’s going to put a good spotlight on our city.”

— Written by Monique Batson