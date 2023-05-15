Orange County Sheriff’s Office shares update in missing person’s case from last week Published 8:48 am Monday, May 15, 2023

Three days after asking for the public’s help locating a missing Orange County woman, law enforcement officers shared positive news on her whereabouts.

“The Orange County Sheriff’s Office would like to notify citizens that Mallory Dowers has been located and is safe,” a statement released Sunday said.

“The Sheriff’s Office would like to thank you for all of the information provided and prayers.”

It was on Thursday that the Sheriff’s Office sought the public’s help with a missing person case.

Dowers was identified as a 37-years-old Vidor resident who had not been in contact with family or friends since April 12.