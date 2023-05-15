Lamar State College Orange rocks record-breaking Spring Semester graduation Published 12:15 pm Monday, May 15, 2023

Lamar State College Orange announced it had its largest graduating class ever for a Spring Semester.

The College graduated 240 students and conferred 345 degrees and certificates.

“We couldn’t be prouder of these students for achieving their goal of graduating,” Lamar State College Orange President Tom Johnson said.

“More and more, students are finding that Lamar State College Orange provides a path for them to achieve a brighter future. We celebrate this largest Spring graduating class and can’t wait to see them continue to succeed.”

The event also saw the first Court Reporting cohort and the first June Registered Nursing cohort graduate.

The previous record for a Spring Semester graduation was 170 students in 2011.

The Spring Graduation was Friday at the Frances Ann Lutcher Theater for Performing Arts. President Johnson served as the commencement speaker with 74 percent of the students crossing as first-generation college graduates.



The graduates are listed here, starting with the honor graduates.

Lamar State College Orange is part of the Texas State University System. The System, founded in 1911, is Texas’s first university system.

TSUS member institutions serve more than 87,000 students on 13 campuses from far West Texas to the Gulf Coast.