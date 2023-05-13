Orange County marriage licenses issued: May 8 – May 12, 2023 Published 12:08 am Saturday, May 13, 2023

Marriage licenses issued by the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk for the week of May 8, 2023, through May 12, 2023:

Jacoby R. Venable and Juliana F. Roy

Nathaniel Hidalgo and Carissa L. Slaughter

Liam D. Heiland and Anna G. Chaney

Diego E. Martinez Maldonado and Merita Mustafa

Jonathan A. East and Heather N. May

Christian R. Rainwater and Cortni L. Bushnell

Blake P. Haws and Regan R. Richards

Collin E. Graham and Kinslie A. Braxton

Alec J. Thomas and Abby G. Christensen

James J. Luker and Amy R. Lee

Joshua N. Nichols and Chelsey C. Blankenship

Chaz M. Trahan and Taylor M. Breaux

Alfred Sezer, III and Ryiah White

Dalton W. Donahey and Alivia G. Roehr

Christopher L. Randell and Sherry A. Penalber

Colby M. Abney and Kelsey H. Tejada

Brendan J. King and Krislynn P. Tapley

Keith V. Pearl and Dawn M. Bussell