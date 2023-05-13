Orange County marriage licenses issued: May 8 – May 12, 2023
Published 12:08 am Saturday, May 13, 2023
Marriage licenses issued by the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk for the week of May 8, 2023, through May 12, 2023:
Jacoby R. Venable and Juliana F. Roy
Nathaniel Hidalgo and Carissa L. Slaughter
Liam D. Heiland and Anna G. Chaney
Diego E. Martinez Maldonado and Merita Mustafa
Jonathan A. East and Heather N. May
Christian R. Rainwater and Cortni L. Bushnell
Blake P. Haws and Regan R. Richards
Collin E. Graham and Kinslie A. Braxton
Alec J. Thomas and Abby G. Christensen
James J. Luker and Amy R. Lee
Joshua N. Nichols and Chelsey C. Blankenship
Chaz M. Trahan and Taylor M. Breaux
Alfred Sezer, III and Ryiah White
Dalton W. Donahey and Alivia G. Roehr
Christopher L. Randell and Sherry A. Penalber
Colby M. Abney and Kelsey H. Tejada
Brendan J. King and Krislynn P. Tapley
Keith V. Pearl and Dawn M. Bussell