Laurna “Cupid” Hart-James’ tough money advising pedigree awarded Published 12:04 am Saturday, May 13, 2023

BRIDGE CITY — Laurna “Cupid” Hart-James , financial advisor and chief operations officer of Capital Financial Group has been awarded the Behavioral Financial Advisor designation.

Hart-James has long recognized the positive benefits of behavioral finance and emotional competence in helping clients make better decisions with, and about, money in the presence of competing priorities and emotions that are sometimes difficult to deal with.

It is because of this position that she has now differentiated herself even further by obtaining the Behavioral Financial Advisor designation. It is through this differentiation that Cupid can continue to deliver value to you by helping you achieve your goals in alignment with your values.

By delivering on the value of behavioral finance and emotional competence, Hart-James distinguishes herself by doing more than just managing money, but by adding holistic value to you by helping you make rational, values-based decisions with your money.

Call 409-792-0179 for more information.