KATHIE’S KORNER — Moms everywhere should be celebrated in 2023 Published 12:02 am Saturday, May 13, 2023

Mothers, I salute you, pray for you and hope that you are enjoying every stage of your children’s lives. They grow very fast, and you don’t want to miss anything!

I love being a mom, grand-mom and great-grand-mom and all my children know that. I especially love how God produced such a variety of souls, even within families.

I raised three wonders and watch three grand wonders and four great- grand wonders grow. Sometimes I wish I had more since my three and three grands all grew up and are living their lives as adults (that’s what we train them to do).

Some are in other areas, limiting our time together.

I am aware of how incredibly different they are, even with some physical, family resemblances, and the ever-present “genetic variations,” giving them musical gifts and different personalities.

The Bible reminds us they are a “reward” to us, Psalm 127:3 says, “Children are a heritage from the Lord, offspring, a reward from Him.”

Let’s teach them how to walk and talk with God and to correct them, if necessary, always loving them (that’s the easy part). I think parents worry about spoiling them, but the Bible says the world and its knowledge (alone) spoils.

I’m not saying anything against education or studying an area of gifts or passion for their future work, but we made sure our three got the information they needed, NOT the lifestyles or behavior of some teachers or peers.

My husband and I monitored that closely with our children in school. If they came home with a new attitude or behavior that was unacceptable, we reminded them how our home runs in peace and harmony.

They all were so fun to raise Godly, good students, athletes, musicians, friendly leaders, and they all got along with everyone.

So, Mothers have many titles down through the ages. I know you can think of more: Mother Mary, Mother Nature, Mother of Pearl, Mother of Vinegar, Motherland, Mother-in-Law, Mother Hen, Mother Country, Mother ship and Motherhood.

I enjoyed studying the mothers in the Bible from Sarah, and of course, Mary, as she pondered in her heart what God said to her.

God showed me as I raised my children how to be a Proverbs 31-woman and mother, but I had to listen and, of course, ponder in my heart and mind as He showed me scriptures and gave me wisdom in guidance.

I was so blessed and still am to have a father like Mike to parent them together. So, Mother’s Day is a day set apart for honoring mothers everywhere.

Mine is in heaven. She taught me about being a good wife and mother, and I miss her a lot. I stepped up to be the “elder mother” in my family. That is an honor.

Please share this, hopefully to encourage moms everywhere and moms to be in the future.

Kathie Deasy writes about religion for Orange Newsmedia. She can be reached at kathiedeasy@hotmail.com.