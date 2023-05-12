Sulzer Electromechanical Services celebrates major Orange expansion Published 9:23 am Friday, May 12, 2023

1 of 4

The Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce helped host a ribbon cutting on Thursday for Sulzer Electromechanical Services on Tulane Road in Orange.

The celebration was in honor of the service center’s expansion.

The full-day event included lunch, presentations and get-to-know sessions.

Officials said the service center is fully equipped to maintain, repair and sell a wide range of large motors and generators for customers in mining, power generation, petrochemical, steel and heavy-manufacturing industries.

The celebration also highlighted the company’s doubled-in-size service area.

They now have 17 fulltime floor employees, which includes machinists, welders, millwrights and dewinders.

— Submitted by Clark Marshall