Sulzer Electromechanical Services celebrates major Orange expansion

Published 9:23 am Friday, May 12, 2023

By Staff Reports

The Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce helped host a ribbon cutting on Thursday for Sulzer Electromechanical Services on Tulane Road in Orange.

The celebration was in honor of the service center’s expansion.

The full-day event included lunch, presentations and get-to-know sessions.

Officials said the service center is fully equipped to maintain, repair and sell a wide range of large motors and generators for customers in mining, power generation, petrochemical, steel and heavy-manufacturing industries.

The celebration also highlighted the company’s doubled-in-size service area.

They now have 17 fulltime floor employees, which includes machinists, welders, millwrights and dewinders.

— Submitted by Clark Marshall

 

 

 

 

