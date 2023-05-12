Body found in water near shoreline

Published 12:39 pm Friday, May 12, 2023

By Staff Reports

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office was notified that a body was observed in the water in the 400 Block of Easy Street in Toledo Bend.

The notification came at 7:38 a.m. Monday, according to Sheriff Robert Burby.

Authorities said the victim has been identified as Jerry Lynn Reynolds, 54, and was a Toledo Bend resident.

“We are still waiting on the final autopsy report that will list the official cause of death,” a statement from the Sheriff’s Office read.

“We are conducting an active death investigation and additional information will be provided when it becomes available.”

