Weather Service shares Thursday severe weather concern for Southeast Texas

Published 6:27 am Thursday, May 11, 2023

By Staff Reports

“Looks like we will have one more day with a potential for flooding and severe storms.”

The severe weather outlook for Thursday. (Courtesy of the National Weather Service)

The Midnight Forecast Team at the National Weather Service made the announcement Thursday at just before 5 a.m. Thursday.

The greatest potential for the flooding is in central Louisiana, where a flood watch remains in effect through 4 p.m.

The greatest potential for the severe storms is from mid morning through late afternoon for central Louisiana and as well as portions of southwest and south central Louisiana.

There is a marginal risk Thursday for severe weather in Southeast Texas.

