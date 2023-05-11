Weather Service shares Thursday severe weather concern for Southeast Texas Published 6:27 am Thursday, May 11, 2023

“Looks like we will have one more day with a potential for flooding and severe storms.”

The Midnight Forecast Team at the National Weather Service made the announcement Thursday at just before 5 a.m. Thursday.

The greatest potential for the flooding is in central Louisiana, where a flood watch remains in effect through 4 p.m.

The greatest potential for the severe storms is from mid morning through late afternoon for central Louisiana and as well as portions of southwest and south central Louisiana.

There is a marginal risk Thursday for severe weather in Southeast Texas.