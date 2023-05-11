PHOTOS — Bridge City celebration recognizes many community impacts
Published 12:04 am Thursday, May 11, 2023
1 of 7
Gwen Atkinson is celebrated as 2023 Bridge City Mother of the Year with friends and family. (Natalie Picazo/The Leader)
Odile's Fine Flooring & Design was celebrated as Business of the Month. Pictured as Red Leggett, Katherine Millard, Stephanie Leggett, Sabrina Lynn Gray and Elyse Thibodeaux. (Natalie Picazo/The Leader)
Ambassador Rani Dillow, Constable Brad Frye and Ambassador Stephanie Roberts, celebrate Frye as Employee of the Month. (Natalie Picazo/The Leader)
Principal Tim Woolley, grandmother Lois Hughes, mother Michelle Peet, student Shannon Peet, counselor Chloe' Tucker and ambassador Chelsea Skinner celebrate the Bridge City High School student of the month. (Natalie Picazo/The Leader)
Principal Rea Wrinkle, sister Taylor McDonald, student Libby Thurman, father Ray Thurman, mother Lori Thurman, ambassador Patrick Brekel and superintendent Shaun McAlpin celebrate the Orangefield student of the month. (Natalie Picazo/The Leader)
Mayor David Rutledge reads a proclamation for Gwen Atkinson. (Natalie Picazo/The Leader)
Gwen Atkinson shows off her mother of the year certificate. (Natalie Picazo/The Leader)
Candace Mulhollan Group/ReMax hosted this week’s Bridge City Chamber of Commerce Networking Coffee.
The event was held at the community center on Parkside Drive.
For more information about the Mulhollan Group, call 409-738-3000.
Next month’s coffee is June 13 at Factory Outlet Flooring Center, 18440 SH-62 in South Orange.