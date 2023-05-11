PHOTOS — Bridge City celebration recognizes many community impacts Published 12:04 am Thursday, May 11, 2023

1 of 7

Candace Mulhollan Group/ReMax hosted this week’s Bridge City Chamber of Commerce Networking Coffee.

The event was held at the community center on Parkside Drive.

For more information about the Mulhollan Group, call 409-738-3000.

Next month’s coffee is June 13 at Factory Outlet Flooring Center, 18440 SH-62 in South Orange.