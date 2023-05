PHOTO FEATURE — Mustangs athletics beef up with strength coach Published 12:06 am Wednesday, May 10, 2023

West Orange-Cove Consolidated Independent School District recently welcomed new strength and conditioning coach Shelvy Jefferson, a 2003 graduate of WOS who played on the 2000 state finalist football team.

He has a personal training license with ISSA and is ISSA CPR and AED certified.

He is studying for his bodybuilding and nutritionist license as he continues his education.