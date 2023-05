PHOTO FEATURE — LCM Lady Bears ready for regional quarterfinals Published 12:04 am Wednesday, May 10, 2023

The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Lady Bears softball team is gearing up for an intense game against Liberty.

Game 1 of the regional quarterfinals is Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in Cleveland.

Games 2 & 3 will be played Friday at 5 p.m. in Bridge City.