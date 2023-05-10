Orange County man arrested; police say victim stabbed “more than a dozen times” Published 4:14 pm Wednesday, May 10, 2023

LUFKIN — The Lufkin Police Department said officers arrested a man who stabbed a woman multiple times at a homeless camp off U.S. 59 at approximately 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Richard Lee Callahan, 40, of Vidor, was taken into custody following the assault, police said, that occurred in a wooded area where he and the woman had been staying across from Executive Inn & Suites in the 100 block of Harmony Hill Drive.

Officers were called to a nearby La Quinta hotel in the 2000 block of South First Street after a woman came into the lobby with stab wounds, yelling for help.

Callahan was arrested without incident a short time later after responding officers saw him run into the woods, according to authorities.

The suspect was in possession of a bloody knife at the time of his arrest, police said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where medical staff determined she had been stabbed more than a dozen times.

She is expected to recover.

Callahan was taken to the Angelina County Jail on a charge of aggravated assault.