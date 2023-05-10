Incumbents bring experience to Little Cypress-Mauriceville school board Published 12:20 pm Wednesday, May 10, 2023

LITTLE CYPRESS – Three Little Cypress-Mauriceville Consolidated Independent School District Board of Trustees members took their oaths of office this week.

The ceremony was held Tuesday at the high school.

All three members were incumbents and ran unopposed.

“The entire LCM community congratulates the following individuals on their successful re-election,” a district statement read. “We look forward to working with them to provide the best possible education for the students of LCM: Clint Temple, Place 1; Josh Fisher, Place 2; and Kevin Wallace, Place 3.”

The LCMCISD Board of Trustees said they committed to providing a “high-quality education for all students and recognizes the vital role that school board members play in achieving this goal.”

The re-elected members of the board bring a wealth of experience and expertise to their roles.

“We are thrilled to welcome these members back to the LCMCISD Board of Trustees,” said Stacey Brister, superintendent of the district. “Their commitment to excellence in education and their passion for serving the community will help us continue to provide the best possible learning experience for our students.”

For more information about LCMCISD and its Board of Trustees, visit lcmcisd.org.