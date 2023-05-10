Bridge City teacher selected for prestigious Texas Education Agency leadership fellowship Published 1:48 pm Wednesday, May 10, 2023

BRIDGE CITY — Bridge City High School teacher Hannah Landry is joining the 2023-2024 Texas Education Agency Teacher Leadership Fellowship.

This prestigious two-year fellowship is designed to strengthen teacher leadership pathways at the state level and increase opportunities to shape the profession.

Landry was chosen from a competitive pool of applicants based on demonstrated excellence in teaching, leadership skills and passion for improving education.

Landry joins a cohort of outstanding educators from across the state to collaborate, learn and share ideas on how to elevate the teaching profession.

“I am thankful to TEA for this opportunity to work and learn alongside other fellows across the state of Texas, gleaning from their experiences as we develop our own leadership that will directly impact our students and districts,” Landry said.

“I am most excited to weigh in on state-wide initiatives and have direct access to TEA representatives as we collaborate to continue to mold education in the great state of Texas.”

The TEA Teacher Leadership Fellowship provides teachers with an opportunity to work with the agency’s leadership team, shape policies and initiatives that affect the teaching profession, and share their expertise with other educators across the state.

“We are incredibly proud of Mrs. Landry for being selected for this prestigious fellowship,” Superintendent, Dr. Mike Kelly said.

“This is a testament to her hard work, dedication, and commitment to excellence in education. We look forward to seeing the impact she will make as a Teacher Leadership Fellow and the positive changes she will bring back to Bridge City High School and our district.”