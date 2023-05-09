Weather Service warns of continued bad weather across Orange County, surrounding region

Published 6:12 am Tuesday, May 9, 2023

By Staff Reports

According to the National Weather Service, rounds of thunderstorms Tuesday and again on Wednesday are bringing the potential for excessive rainfall that may lead to flooding.

There is the potential for severe storms with damaging winds and hail.

The storms that first rolled through Monday have led to numerous school closures across Orange County and the loss of power for many.

A Flood Watch has already been issued for portions of Southeast Texas from Tuesday morning through Wednesday afternoon, as heavy rainfall may fall in a short period of time over areas that already have wet grounds from recent rains.

The next round of strong to severe storms with heavy rainfall is expected to develop by late Tuesday morning into this afternoon. Another round of thunderstorms is expected by mid morning Wednesday into Wednesday afternoon.

School closures have been announced for West Orange-Cove Consolidated Independent School District, Orangefield Independent School District and Lamar State College Orange.

More News

Bridge City celebrates groundbreaking of new three-story middle school

City of Orange asks residents to report downed trees, electrical lines

The W.H. Stark House’s First Floor Friday event this month includes “beautiful cut glass collection”

POLICE CHIEF — New Orleans man federally indicted after Orange County carjacking

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar