Weather Service warns of continued bad weather across Orange County, surrounding region Published 6:12 am Tuesday, May 9, 2023

According to the National Weather Service, rounds of thunderstorms Tuesday and again on Wednesday are bringing the potential for excessive rainfall that may lead to flooding.

There is the potential for severe storms with damaging winds and hail.

The storms that first rolled through Monday have led to numerous school closures across Orange County and the loss of power for many.

A Flood Watch has already been issued for portions of Southeast Texas from Tuesday morning through Wednesday afternoon, as heavy rainfall may fall in a short period of time over areas that already have wet grounds from recent rains.

The next round of strong to severe storms with heavy rainfall is expected to develop by late Tuesday morning into this afternoon. Another round of thunderstorms is expected by mid morning Wednesday into Wednesday afternoon.

School closures have been announced for West Orange-Cove Consolidated Independent School District, Orangefield Independent School District and Lamar State College Orange.