More than 180 grams of meth found after traffic stop and investigation, Orange Police say Published 5:10 pm Tuesday, May 9, 2023

The Orange Police Department Narcotic Division was conducting an investigation May 3 into the distribution of methamphetamine in the Orange area.

At approximately 11:45 p.m., a traffic stop was conducted as part of the investigation, authorities said.

The driver was identified as Nathan McClain of Orange.

“During the traffic stop, McClain was found to be in possession of over 180 grams of methamphetamine,” Detective Nick Medina said. “McClain was placed under arrest and transported to the Orange County Jail for possession of a controlled Substance, a felony of the Second degree.”

Police said this is an ongoing investigation.

