CULINARY THRILL SEEKING — Looks aren't everything; taste is right up there

I played and created an egg-stuffed avocado in the air fryer that looked pretty darned good, but the flavor and texture needed a little something.

It was an air fryer trick that I’m sharing to show that you should always be willing to try new things. And, hot sauce doesn’t necessarily fix EVERYTHING, as I previously assumed.

My takeaway was that I often end up with dishes that taste way better than they look.

I actually prefer that to making a pretty plate that doesn’t taste like much.

Readers, do you have similar examples?

How’s your morning?

Got sugar support? Pre and Pro biotics? Kale and spinach that doesn’t scare you?

I do and it’s making Activated You Morning Complete do what their site says it should. I feel good about it.

It all started with a white Yeti cup that was gifted to someone until I just casually mentioned I’d always wanted one and then it was gifted to me.

All I’d said was that I imagined whatever you drank in such a pure, cool cup would most likely be good for you.

Enter Morning Complete samples with green superfoods in Citrus Melody. It’s billed as 8 unique wellness-support blends in one drink. And it’s a cool sip in my new white cup that was gifted, nearly immediately lost, then found again.

See? The cup-to-healthy drink pairing is right for me. It even has “adaptogen” to alleviate stress.

Gut health, smoother digestion and a metabolic blend for relief from gas, bloating, etc. are cool. And I love that aloe vera is part of the gang in this drink. Learn more at activatedyou.com.

Darragh Doiron is a Southeast Texas foodie who would love to hear what you’ve been eating. Reach her at darraghcastillo@icloud.com.