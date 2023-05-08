POLICE CHIEF — New Orleans man federally indicted after Orange County carjacking Published 2:41 pm Monday, May 8, 2023

A federal grand jury indicted Aubrey Young, 36, of New Orleans last week for carjacking, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

The indictment came down May 3, according to Vidor Police Chief Rod Carroll.

Carroll said Young, a five-time convicted felon, brandished a firearm while attempting to steal a car in Vidor on Oct. 26.

Officers were dispatched to the 300 Block of North Lakeside and learned Young fled the area with the victim’s vehicle. A broadcast to attempt to locate was disseminated to other law enforcement in the area.

A short time later, officers with the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office, the Texas Department of Public Safety and game warden with the Texas Department of Parks & Wildlife locates a suspect vehicle. After a brief pursuit, according to Carroll, officers took Young into custody.

The Chambers County District Attorney’s Office presented charges on behalf of the State of Texas earlier this year.

Young was indicted by a Chambers County grand jury for evading arrest with a motor vehicle and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

If convicted, Young could face more than 15 years of imprisonment.