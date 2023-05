City of Orange asks residents to report downed trees, electrical lines Published 6:13 pm Monday, May 8, 2023

The City of Orange said the southbound lane of 8th Street south of Green Avenue is temporarily closed Monday early evening due to a downed tree.

Residents are encouraged to be aware of their surroundings and other potential damage in the area.

Please report any other downed trees or electrical lines to the Orange Police non-emergency number at 409-883-0126. For emergencies, call 9-11.