PHOTOS — Depot Day action in Orange includes plenty of fun
Published 2:36 pm Sunday, May 7, 2023
Depot Day attendees line up for a train ride. (Randy Strong/Special to The Orange Leader)
The train gets going at Depot Day. (Randy Strong/Special to The Orange Leader)
A Depot Day attendee rides the bull. (Randy Strong/Special to The Orange Leader)
Attendees find their steps with some line dancing fun. (Randy Strong/Special to The Orange Leader)
Tanya Guillotte, Paul Burch, Jason Rodrigue, Cowie Vasquez, Janet Bland and Milton Hardin took turns wowing the crowd with various musical styles. (Randy Strong/Special to The Orange Leader)
Asher Sonnier, 2, gets in some slide time. (Randy Strong/Special to The Orange Leader)
Madeline Lowe, 11, speaks with Amber Winkelmann at Depot Day. (Randy Strong/Special to The Orange Leader)
3-year-old Madeline Istre (Randy Strong/Special to The Orange Leader)
Germaine Clark stands with sisters Nevaeh, 5, and Nyemiah Johnson, 7. Leisha Courville is seen at right. (Randy Strong/Special to The Orange Leader)
Depot Day Saturday in Orange included a car show, new offerings for kids, a mechanical bull, arts and crafts and whole lot more.
Inside the depot will be model trains, cotton candy and other vendors.
Plenty of food was available.
Every donation was tax deductible (Friends of the Orange Depot) and helps support the maintenance of this historical building.
Contact Rose Simar, co-chairman, at rbsimar@gt.rr.com or 409-330-1576, to learn more.