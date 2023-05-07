PHOTOS — Depot Day action in Orange includes plenty of fun

Published 2:36 pm Sunday, May 7, 2023

By Staff Reports

Depot Day Saturday in Orange included a car show, new offerings for kids, a mechanical bull, arts and crafts and whole lot more.

Inside the depot will be model trains, cotton candy and other vendors.

Plenty of food was available.

Every donation was tax deductible (Friends of the Orange Depot) and helps support the maintenance of this historical building.

Contact Rose Simar, co-chairman, at rbsimar@gt.rr.com or 409-330-1576, to learn more.

