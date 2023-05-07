Orange County marriage licenses issued: May 1 – May 5, 2023 Published 12:10 am Sunday, May 7, 2023

Marriage licenses issued for the week of May 1, 2023 through May 5, 2023 from the Office of Brandy Robertson Orange County Clerk:

George L. Vaught and Sydney N. Sandoval

Dylan R. Crain and Sarah M. Debeaux

Alexander D. Brown and Haley B. McWilliams

Eric D. Drayton and Tenesha R. Lasalle

Brice M. McGee and Lydia M. Gullicksen

Darrin A. Moss and Kaitlynn M. Williams

Cole B. Weldon and Jody C. Chargois

Jalen A. Watson and Kamri A. Swarers