Orange County marriage licenses issued: May 1 – May 5, 2023
Published 12:10 am Sunday, May 7, 2023
Marriage licenses issued for the week of May 1, 2023 through May 5, 2023 from the Office of Brandy Robertson Orange County Clerk:
George L. Vaught and Sydney N. Sandoval
Dylan R. Crain and Sarah M. Debeaux
Alexander D. Brown and Haley B. McWilliams
Eric D. Drayton and Tenesha R. Lasalle
Brice M. McGee and Lydia M. Gullicksen
Darrin A. Moss and Kaitlynn M. Williams
Cole B. Weldon and Jody C. Chargois
Jalen A. Watson and Kamri A. Swarers