Minister Walker returns to Mt. Zion Baptist for Mother’s Day Published 12:06 am Saturday, May 6, 2023

Minister Charlotte Walker of DeRidder, Louisiana, was ordained to the Gospel on May 19, 2019, by Rev. Doctor C.W. Crawford at Mt. Zion Baptist Church.

This year on Mother’s Day (May 14), she returns to deliver the Mother’s Day Message.

The church is located at 512 West John Avenue in Orange.

The public is invited to come out and “hear the message from God she will birth in this service,” organizers said.

The event is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Call 337-396-5052 for more information.