KATHIE’S KORNER — Take me to the ballgames and join God’s team Published 12:02 am Saturday, May 6, 2023

This may seem like a strange title, but it is appropriate for me, right now.

I’m one of the fans watching the end of basketball finals, tennis, XFL and the Houston Astros.

I grew up in California with “sports fans” mom, dad and brothers.

We attended L.A. Rams football games with 50-yard line season tickets (buy us some peanuts and cracker jack, as the song goes).

The most fun was playing every sport in its season, with an always-available neighborhood group of kids running, laughing and joining in from dawn ’til dark. It was safe to play outside in the 40s and 50s in California for us, wee folk.

That’s why when we worked with Kenneth Copeland Ministries for four years in the 80s, and they had a big company picnic with a baseball field full of ministers. I was right at home.

We had an amazing team: I was pitcher, Mike, Jr. was 1st base, Gloria Copeland was 2nd base, Lisa was catcher and Kenneth reminded us (his team, our coach) that no batter could strike out. Some uncoordinated people, up to bat, couldn’t hit the ball, so, sometimes I pitched, tiring, 10 times before a hit.

Kenneth yelled, “come on, people, hit the ball, you’re hurtin’ my pitcher’s arm!” So funny, and his motivational speech to us was, “you understand, we play ’til we win” and we did (exhausted).

Always remember if you are part of a team to listen, watch and support each other, just like in the Army of God. Join up and be a part of the most powerful, praying, serving group in America!

Give your heart to Jesus right now and secure your spot in heaven and a pleasant life with a peaceful pathway ’til then.

Amen.

Kathie Deasy writes about religion for Orange Newsmedia. She can be reached at kathiedeasy@hotmail.com.