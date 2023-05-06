Car seat inspections, possible replacements provided at special event; see the details Published 12:08 am Saturday, May 6, 2023

BRIDGE CITY — Texas A&M AgriLife Extension is providing a Free Car Seat Inspection from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. May 24 at Bridge City Volunteer Fire Department, 330 Bland Drive in Bridge City.

This event is open to everyone and not just Orange County residents, officials said.

If someone is expecting a child and in need of a car seat, it can be provided at this event.

Car seats will be inspected for expiration, if bought used, been involved in a wreck, and proper fit.

If a car seat fails any of these items, a new car seat is given to the family.

For questions, call the AgriLife office at 409-882-7010.