Area residents cast votes for city council, mayor and school board across Orange County Published 10:29 pm Saturday, May 6, 2023

Orange County voters made their voices heard Saturday in elected seats across various municipalities.

Election Day was May 6, following early voting, which ran from April 24 to May 2.

In the city of Orange, Place 6 (At-Large) on the city council went to Paul Burch with 802 votes (71.42 percent), compared to Henry Junior Leger, who secured 321 votes (28.58 percent).

On the West Orange-Cove Consolidated Independent School District Board of Trustees, there was a contested election for two seats.

Among three candidates, Donny Teate Jr. was the leading voter getter with 562 (39.52 percent), compared to Tommy Wayne Wilson Sr. (512 votes, 36.01 percent) and Ruth Hancock (348 votes, 24.47 percent).

In the City of Vidor, the contested race is for Ward 6 on the city council.

Candidates are Victoria M. Jones, Kathryn Weldon and Lisa M. Harris.

Weldon was the top voter getter with 228 votes (69.72 percent).

Harris was second with 52 votes (15.9 percent), followed by Jones (47 votes, 14.37 percent).

In the race for mayor of Rose City, Tony Wilcoxson secured 33 votes (54.1 percent), which topped Jeff Schulze.

Linda Durmon secured a Rose City City Council seat with 32 votes (56.14 percent), followed by Ami Dorn (43.86 percent).

There was one contested election in Bridge City, where Place 3 on the city council was up for grabs.

Bryant Champagne won with 225 votes (56.53 percent), compared to Kenneth Prosperie, who secured 173 votes (43.47 percent).

There was a contested Board of Trustee, Position 4 race for the Vidor Independent School District.

Natalie Martinez Long won with 422 votes (53.22 percent), compared with 371 votes (46.78 percent) for Billy Jordan.

There was a tighter race for Board of Trustee, Position 5, where Rodney White had 421 votes (50.18 percent), compared to 418 (49.82 percent) for Brooke Hoosier Gilthorpe.

In the race for Board of Trustee, Position 7, Michael Helms (329 votes, 43.23 percent) was the leading voter getter, followed by Jeremiah Harrington (315 votes, 41.39 percent) and Bret Howard (117 votes, 15.37 percent).